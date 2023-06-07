Projected Clarksburg Municipal Election results

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents voted for three new councilors and one new Water Board member.

They also voted for or against Amendment 1. Amendment 1 would provide a one-year term for certain city council seats and a three-year term for water board seats in an effort to switch from odd-year elections to even-year elections.

8/9 precincts reporting:

CITY COUNCIL NUMBER OF VOTES (TOP THREE SELECTED)

James Marino, 278

Lillie Junkins, 198

Andrew Banko, 217

Tim Gentilozzi, 302

Hattie Wright, 443

Marc Jackson, 427

Martin Howe, 557

Chad Sigmon, 458

Tyler Hart, 68

Mary Mayer, 149

WATER BOARD NUMBER OF VOTES

Bryan Payne, 408

Jonathan Calvert, 653

AMENDMENT 1

FOR, 746

AGAINST, 399

