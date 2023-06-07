Projected Clarksburg Municipal Election results
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Residents voted for three new councilors and one new Water Board member.
They also voted for or against Amendment 1. Amendment 1 would provide a one-year term for certain city council seats and a three-year term for water board seats in an effort to switch from odd-year elections to even-year elections.
8/9 precincts reporting:
CITY COUNCIL NUMBER OF VOTES (TOP THREE SELECTED)
James Marino, 278
Lillie Junkins, 198
Andrew Banko, 217
Tim Gentilozzi, 302
Hattie Wright, 443
Marc Jackson, 427
Martin Howe, 557
Chad Sigmon, 458
Tyler Hart, 68
Mary Mayer, 149
WATER BOARD NUMBER OF VOTES
Bryan Payne, 408
Jonathan Calvert, 653
AMENDMENT 1
FOR, 746
AGAINST, 399
