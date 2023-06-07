Projected election results for Lumberport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Lumberport.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Sherry Bubnowski, 43
- Justin Snyder, 19
- Jackie Yeager, 9
- Recorder
- Lexie Mayfield, 63
- Council
- Judy Clevenger, 59
- Tom Exline, 54
- Michael Stire, 41
- Valeria Ellis, 36
- Richard Desist, 34
- Danny Moore, 32
- Clark Ellis, 32
