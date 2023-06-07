Projected election results for Lumberport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Lumberport.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Sherry Bubnowski, 43 Justin Snyder, 19 Jackie Yeager, 9

Recorder Lexie Mayfield, 63

Council Judy Clevenger, 59 Tom Exline, 54 Michael Stire, 41 Valeria Ellis, 36 Richard Desist, 34 Danny Moore, 32 Clark Ellis, 32



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.