Projected election results for Lumberport

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results are in for Lumberport.

Below are the projected election results:

  • Mayor
    • Sherry Bubnowski, 43
    • Justin Snyder, 19
    • Jackie Yeager, 9
  • Recorder
    • Lexie Mayfield, 63
  • Council
    • Judy Clevenger, 59
    • Tom Exline, 54
    • Michael Stire, 41
    • Valeria Ellis, 36
    • Richard Desist, 34
    • Danny Moore, 32
    • Clark Ellis, 32

