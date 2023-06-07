Projected Mannington election results

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results for Mannington are in.

Lora Michael, who became the city’s first female mayor when she was first elected in 2021, will keep her seat. She beat current City Councilman John Craw by getting 59% of the vote.

Projected Election Results - Mayor Lora Michael, 215 John Craw, 150



There were only two contested precincts on the ballot, precincts 67 and 69.

For Precinct 67, incumbent Timothy Fluharty ran away with the race, claiming 78% of the vote.

Projected Election Results - Precinct 67 Timothy Fluharty, 73 Ed Bosco, 20



It was an upset for Precinct 69. Taylor Garrison narrowly beat out incumbent Roger Russell.

Projected Election Results - Precinct 69 Taylor Garrison, 47 Roger Russell, 44



All of the results are unofficial. Results are not official until Monday when any leftover ballots will be counted.

