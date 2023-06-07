Projected Mannington election results

Election Results
Election Results(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANNINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The projected election results for Mannington are in.

Lora Michael, who became the city’s first female mayor when she was first elected in 2021, will keep her seat. She beat current City Councilman John Craw by getting 59% of the vote.

  • Projected Election Results - Mayor
    • Lora Michael, 215
    • John Craw, 150

There were only two contested precincts on the ballot, precincts 67 and 69.

For Precinct 67, incumbent Timothy Fluharty ran away with the race, claiming 78% of the vote.

  • Projected Election Results - Precinct 67
    • Timothy Fluharty, 73
    • Ed Bosco, 20

It was an upset for Precinct 69. Taylor Garrison narrowly beat out incumbent Roger Russell.

  • Projected Election Results - Precinct 69
    • Taylor Garrison, 47
    • Roger Russell, 44

All of the results are unofficial. Results are not official until Monday when any leftover ballots will be counted.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.
Isaiah Russell and Brooklyn Stemple were reported missing Monday morning.
WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County
Bridgeport Market on Main
Market on Main in Bridgeport featuring 2 new stores

Latest News

Diogenes Chal Reyes
Man charged with stealing man’s identity to purchase iPad
(Source: MGN)
Projected election results for Lumberport
Justice, who is running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in West Virginia, also...
Attorney says West Virginia governor refusing to pay judgment in coal lawsuit
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Authorities provide update on Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart