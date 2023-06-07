MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard is being remembered by family, friends, law enforcement, and the community on Wednesday.

A memorial service held at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton concluded around 4:30 p.m.

After exiting the high school, members of law enforcement led a procession honoring Maynard’s legacy. The more than 40-mile procession left from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway and continued onto state Route 65, then onto U.S. 52 before continuing onto U.S. 119 North to Chapmanville in Logan County.

The state trooper was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area.

The state trooper was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area.

Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police.

Maynard leaves behind his wife Rachel and two children, who are 9 and 13.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family. According to our crew at the scene, Maynard’s service brought in law enforcement officers from hundreds of miles away, including from the New England states all the way to Texas, Florida and places in between.

“This is what we do when a brother firefighter passes or loses his life in the line of duty,” said Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey. “We pay the same respect to those trooper and cops. We’re all one brotherhood.”

Numerous sources we have interviewed have spoken about Maynard’s kind and giving spirit and his devotion to his community.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

Sgt. Cory Maynard’s legacy to live on through tissue donation

Sister shares memories and legacy of Sgt. Cory Maynard

Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard (WSAZ/Dominick Groves)

Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.