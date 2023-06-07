Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

Thousands turned out Wednesday during services and the procession to honor WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard who was killed last week in the line of duty.
By Alyssa Hannahs and Eric Fossell
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard is being remembered by family, friends, law enforcement, and the community on Wednesday.

A memorial service held at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton concluded around 4:30 p.m.

After exiting the high school, members of law enforcement led a procession honoring Maynard’s legacy. The more than 40-mile procession left from Mingo Central High School onto King Coal Highway and continued onto state Route 65, then onto U.S. 52 before continuing onto U.S. 119 North to Chapmanville in Logan County.

The state trooper was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area.

Sgt. Maynard served 15 years with the West Virginia State Police.

Maynard leaves behind his wife Rachel and two children, who are 9 and 13.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help his family. According to our crew at the scene, Maynard’s service brought in law enforcement officers from hundreds of miles away, including from the New England states all the way to Texas, Florida and places in between.

“This is what we do when a brother firefighter passes or loses his life in the line of duty,” said Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey. “We pay the same respect to those trooper and cops. We’re all one brotherhood.”

Numerous sources we have interviewed have spoken about Maynard’s kind and giving spirit and his devotion to his community.

If you would like to donate, you can do so by using this link.

