Several NCWV county commissions receive funding for projects

(Gov. Justice Office)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has announced millions in grants for the West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects across the state.

Many of the projects are in north-central West Virginia.

Justice says the funds will assist local communities in establishing and continuing operation of community corrections programs.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody, says Gov. Justice.

Funds were awarded to the following counties in north-central West Virginia:

  • Doddridge County Commission — $52,500
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.
  • Harrison County Commission — $100,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.
  • Marion County Commission — $120,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.
  • Monongalia County Commission — $190,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.
  • Nicholas County Commission — $103,982
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.
  • Pocahontas County Commission — $51,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.
  • Preston County Commission — $100,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County.
  • Randolph County Commission — $100,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.
  • Taylor County Commission — $120,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.
  • Tucker County Commission — $148,000
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.
  • Upshur County Commission — $161,500
    • These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.

