Several NCWV county commissions receive funding for projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has announced millions in grants for the West Virginia Community Corrections Grant program funds to 30 projects across the state.

Many of the projects are in north-central West Virginia.

Justice says the funds will assist local communities in establishing and continuing operation of community corrections programs.

The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program is intended to provide a means for communities to develop, establish, and maintain community-based corrections programs to provide the judicial system with sentencing alternatives for those offenders who may require less than institutional custody, says Gov. Justice.

Funds were awarded to the following counties in north-central West Virginia:

Doddridge County Commission — $52,500 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Doddridge County.

Harrison County Commission — $100,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Harrison County.

Marion County Commission — $120,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Marion County.

Monongalia County Commission — $190,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Monongalia County.

Nicholas County Commission — $103,982 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Nicholas County.

Pocahontas County Commission — $51,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Pocahontas County.

Preston County Commission — $100,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Preston County.

Randolph County Commission — $100,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Randolph County.

Taylor County Commission — $120,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Taylor and Barbour Counties.

Tucker County Commission — $148,000 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Tucker County.

Upshur County Commission — $161,500 These funds will be utilized for the continued operation of a community corrections program in Upshur and Lewis Counties.



Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.