Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Mon County

FILE PHOTO of a sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg.
FILE PHOTO of a sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg.(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has scheduled a sobriety checkpoint.

Authorities say the checkpoint will be on US Rt. 19, Blue Horizon Drive, from 6 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

During the checkpoint, authorities will perform both a sobriety and seatbelt check on drivers going through the area, according to a release from the department.

The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while also making the highways safer for those traveling.

