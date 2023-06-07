Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Mon County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department has scheduled a sobriety checkpoint.

Authorities say the checkpoint will be on US Rt. 19, Blue Horizon Drive, from 6 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

During the checkpoint, authorities will perform both a sobriety and seatbelt check on drivers going through the area, according to a release from the department.

The goal of the checkpoint is to detect and deter impaired drivers while also making the highways safer for those traveling.

