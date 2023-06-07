Two men sentenced for trafficking meth in NCWV

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were sentenced on Wednesday in separate cases for trafficking methamphetamine in north-central West Virginia.

30-year-old William DeSantis, of Akron, Ohio, has been sentenced to serve 10 years and four months in prison for transporting methamphetamine from Ohio to Randolph County, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

During a traffic stop, officers reportedly found nearly 600 grams of methamphetamine in magnetic storage boxes hidden throughout DeSantis’s vehicle.

The investigation revealed that DeSantis was a supplier for several people in Elkins, transporting hundreds of grams of methamphetamine to be sold.

In a separate case, 50-year-old Scott Greenwalt, of Moorefield, was sentenced to eight years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Investigators used a confidential informant on several occasions to purchase methamphetamine from Greenwalt in Hardy County. Officers executed a search warrant and found nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm pistol in Greenwalt’s house.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the DeSantis case. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the Greenwalt case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted both cases on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over both cases.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.