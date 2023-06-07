Two men sentenced for trafficking meth in NCWV

William DeSantis and Scott Greenwalt
William DeSantis and Scott Greenwalt(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - Two men were sentenced on Wednesday in separate cases for trafficking methamphetamine in north-central West Virginia.

30-year-old William DeSantis, of Akron, Ohio, has been sentenced to serve 10 years and four months in prison for transporting methamphetamine from Ohio to Randolph County, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

During a traffic stop, officers reportedly found nearly 600 grams of methamphetamine in magnetic storage boxes hidden throughout DeSantis’s vehicle.

Randolph County man federally charged with having large amount of meth

The investigation revealed that DeSantis was a supplier for several people in Elkins, transporting hundreds of grams of methamphetamine to be sold.

In a separate case, 50-year-old Scott Greenwalt, of Moorefield, was sentenced to eight years behind bars for drug trafficking and firearms violations.

Investigators used a confidential informant on several occasions to purchase methamphetamine from Greenwalt in Hardy County. Officers executed a search warrant and found nearly 50 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded 9mm pistol in Greenwalt’s house.

The Mountain Region Drug Task Force investigated the DeSantis case. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted.

The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the Greenwalt case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Warner prosecuted both cases on behalf of the government.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over both cases.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timothy Kennedy was arrested late Friday night. He is suspected of shooting and killing West...
Man accused of killing state trooper denied bond
Former City of Clarksburg employee sentenced for embezzling more than $85K
A new law affecting perpetrators in officer-involved shootings took effect on Sunday, just two...
Cassie Johnson’s law takes effect in W.Va.
Isaiah Russell and Brooklyn Stemple were reported missing Monday morning.
WVSP searching for two runaway juveniles from Tucker County
Bridgeport Market on Main
Market on Main in Bridgeport featuring 2 new stores

Latest News

Crews respond to vehicle fire in Worthington
Several NCWV county commissions receive funding for projects
wdtv
Excellence In Education: Jamyson Posey is selected to represent state on NSCAB
FILE PHOTO of a sobriety checkpoint in Clarksburg.
Sobriety checkpoint scheduled in Mon County