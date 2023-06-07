WVU Mountaineer mascot visits Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - In April, West Virginia University passed the rifle to their newest Mountaineer mascot and now he is touring the state.

Mikel Hager, the 69th Mountaineer mascot, stopped at Princeton Community Hospital - WVU Medicine to meet with staff and patients. Hager told WVVA that it is a special kind of honor to be in a position where he can spread joy to West Virginians.

”It’s been awesome to have that impact and to know that just by showing up and talking to people for a couple of minutes I can make their day a whole lot better,” Hager said.

Ahead of his visit to PCH, Hager had already been to three other locations in Mercer County. In his past 5 weeks as the mascot, Hager has made appearances at 50 events. After his visit to the hospital today he also stopped by the Mercer County Courthouse before heading back to Morgantown.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Authorities provide update on Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart
Diogenes Chal Reyes
Man charged with stealing man’s identity to purchase iPad
smoke forecast
Air quality becomes a growing concern for WV
Photo: West Virginia DNR
Clarksburg man wins lifetime fishing license

Latest News

Plow truck among more than 20 items up for auction by City of Bridgeport
WDTV
HMPV: What you need to know
Bridge closure in Clarksburg to last a year, expected to create delays
Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County