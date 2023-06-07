WVU-Parkersburg hosting C.S.I. Teen Academy

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is hosting a summer class for teens to interested in forensic work.

WVU-Parkersburg is offering the Crime Scene Investigations Teen Academy. This program gives students ages 13 to 17 years old the chance to look at the forensic and investigative side of law enforcement.

Criminal justice assistant professor, Andrew Walker said this is a great way to get them interested in going into this field. And gives them a full understanding of the profession.

“Yes, so it’s really eye-opening for the students because they’re learning the reality behind the science of crime scene investigations. Not the stuff that they see in popular media. Some of them are fans of some true crime podcasts and The First 48 and some shows that are reality shows. They know some of the stuff. But this helps them understand some of the realities of criminal investigation and crime scene investigation,” Walker said.

Some of the work they did yesterday included photography, sketching and mapping crime scenes. Students did fingerprinting, footwear impression casting and blood scene pattern analysis on Wednesday.

