72-year-old Beckley woman crashes into CVS after losing control of vehicle

By Gailyn Markham
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department, a 72-year-old woman was transported to Raleigh General Hospital by ambulance after losing control of her vehicle and crashing into a CVS on Tuesday, June 6.

Lt. McDaniel says the call came into his department at 4:07 p.m. on Tuesday. Reports made by Patrolman Parker, who was at the scene of the accident, say that the woman lost control of her vehicle near the area of Fourth Street off Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley. She then crossed all four lanes of traffic, hit a curb, and drove over an unoccupied, parked car in the CVS parking lot before crashing into the side of the building- located at 2811 Robert C Byrd Drive.

Lt. McDaniel did not disclose the woman’s identity but was able to tell WVVA that she is from Beckley.

Alongside the Beckley PD, Jan Care Ambulance and the Beckley Fire Department responded to the accident.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

