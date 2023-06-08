On ALS Awareness Night, Black Bears fall to .500, give Crosscutters first win of season

GRANVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Bears forced the visiting Williamsport Crosscutters to use six pitchers tonight - but remarkably, only managed to plate a run against one of them.

West Virginia, fresh off a 6-5 win against Williamsport last night, came into the day looking to get in the lead early.

The Black Bears put runners in scoring position, but could not bring them home - and this happened throughout the game.

Then, the team struggled from the mound - four West Virginia pitchers gave up multiple runs, giving the Crosscutters their best game (and first win) of the season, as Williamsport dominated en route to a 13-1 victory.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.