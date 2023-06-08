Barbara Miller

Barbara Miller, 75, of Mt. Clare passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Glenville on September 2, 1947, a daughter of the late Hylbert and Lelia Wiant Miller. She is survived by her siblings, Eadra Cox of Lost Creel, Donald Miller of Lagrange, OH, Willa Deane Conrad of Grafton, OH and William “Skip” Miller; as well as her close friend whom she lived with for 50 years, Ethel Linch. She was also preceded in death by siblings, Wanda Miller Parsons, Earl Miller, John Miller, Orval Miller, Eldon Miller and Allen Miller; her step-mother, Cora Miller; and her grandmother, Lydia Wiant. Barbara was a graduate of Normantown High School and received her BA in education from Glenville State College.  She was a long time very active member of the Quiet Dell United Methodist Church, and enjoyed reading, birdwatching and word search puzzles. Many thanks to her very special caregiver, Kim Kelley. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jennifer Sayers and Pastor George Bramble officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

