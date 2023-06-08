Beulah Lenora “Boots” Brown, 90 of Webster Springs passed away June 6, 2023 at her residence. Beulah was born August 28, 1932 in Centralia, West Virginia and was the daughter of the late Harrison Payne and Daisy Hicks Hatlay. Along with her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dencil Brown Sr; sons Thomas and Richard Brown; and brothers Homer and Hansel Payne. Beulah was a member of the Barton United Methodist Church and worked at Webster County Memorial Hospital nurse aid for many years. Beulah loved traveling, hunting, fishing, digging for ginseng, going 4-wheeling , and the outdoors. She also enjoyed crafting, gardening, was an excellent seamstress, and loved being with her family. Surviving are her son Dencil " Denny” (Lee) Brown, Jr of Bruceton Mills, WV; daughter Judy (Jack) Hall of Webster Springs, WV; grandchildren Jack Hall Jr of Morgantown, WV, Michelle (Charles) Rogan of Lumberport, WV, Dencil Brown III of Weston, WV, Jesseca (Shane) McClanahan of Ocean Isle Beach, NC, Nela (Nicholas) Haskiell, and Avery McQuiston; great grandchildren Megan Walker, Erika and Mia Ferris, Chase, Jasmine, and Riley McClanahan, and Gracie Haskiell. Services to celebrate Boot’s life will be held 3:00 PM, Saturday, June 10, 2023 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Burial will follow at Miller Cemetery. Friends may join the family for visitation 12 Noon until 3:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to serve Brown family.

