Big 12 Conference Announces International Extension, Big 12 Mexico

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Big 12 Conference made headlines today, as they announced a new extension for the conference that will reach across international borders into Mexico.

The conference will begin to play games in Mexico, and with the help of FOX and ESPN, place select games on local airwaves to expand the Big 12 footprint.

Specifically, the conference will have men’s and women’s basketball, along with women’s soccer and baseball, play games in Mexico.

This will begin with an inter-conference matchup between Kansas and Houston in both men’s and women’s basketball in December 2024 at Arena CDMX in Mexico City.

Further, the conference is attempting to place a college football bowl game in Monterrey, starting in 2026 (about two hours south of Laredo, Texas).

See and hear more about the expansion with 5 Sports here:

