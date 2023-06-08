Bridge closure in Clarksburg to last a year, expected to create delays

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a bridge closure on one Clarksburg road will last nearly a year.

A bridge on Wilsonburg Rd. in Clarksburg will close at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 12, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Officials say the roadway is not expected to reopen until Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7 a.m.

During the closure, officials say a new bridge and drainage structure will be constructed.

Officials say delays are to be expected during the closure.

An alternate route is to take Limestone Run Rd. and the West Pike St. exit of Route 50, WVDOH officials say.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

