Driver crashes into restaurant in Elkview

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A restaurant at the Crossings Mall in Elkview was damaged on Thursday after an incident.

According to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to Taco Bell just before 1 p.m. and discovered a driver had crashed through the front of the building.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.