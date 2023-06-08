Driver crashes into restaurant in Elkview

Emergency crews respond Thursday, June 8, after a vehicle crashes into Taco Bell at the...
Emergency crews respond Thursday, June 8, after a vehicle crashes into Taco Bell at the Crossings Mall in Elkview.(Pinch Volunteer Fire Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A restaurant at the Crossings Mall in Elkview was damaged on Thursday after an incident.

According to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded to Taco Bell just before 1 p.m. and discovered a driver had crashed through the front of the building.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident.

