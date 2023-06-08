Elma Mae Cole

Published: Jun. 8, 2023
Elma Mae Cole, 82, of Morgantown, passed away at Stonerise Healthcare in Morgantown on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was born on August 19, 1940, in Maidsville, West Virginia; a daughter of the late Joseph Behanna and Maria Radcliff. Elma is survived by her son Denver (Diane) Nestor of Salisbury, Maryland and daughters Sandra (David) Arbogast of Lebanon, Missouri, and Jeanie (Mike) Pilson of Staunton, Virginia along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren.   In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughters, Pamela Ferst and Alice Duron. Services will be held privately. Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

