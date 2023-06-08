Federal inmate pleads guilty to escape

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kevin Leon Davis, 33, federal inmate, has plead guilty to escaping from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) at Beckley.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, Davis was serving a sentence for conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine when he left FPC Beckley without permission or authorization on November 13, 2022. The United States Marshals Service captured Davis the following day near the prison.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

