Federal inmate pleads guilty to escape

Kevin Leon Davis
Kevin Leon Davis(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Kevin Leon Davis, 33, federal inmate, has plead guilty to escaping from the Federal Prison Camp (FPC) at Beckley.

According to U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of West Virginia Will Thompson, Davis was serving a sentence for conspiracy to distribute 5 grams or more of methamphetamine when he left FPC Beckley without permission or authorization on November 13, 2022. The United States Marshals Service captured Davis the following day near the prison.

Davis is scheduled to be sentenced on September 29, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
smoke forecast
Air quality becomes a growing concern for WV
Fire crews get coal truck fire under control within minutes
Brian Mayle
Man charged with throwing propane tank at car several times
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County

Latest News

Michael Moranelli's Friday Morning Forecast | June 9th, 2023
Honoring Officer Breakiron.
Morgantown mourns loss of beloved police officer
Millions across the U.S. remain at risk of inhaling potentially harmful air as wildfire smoke...
Health expert provides tips on staying protected from wildfire smoke
Big 12 Announces Big 12 Mexico - WDTV Sports
JJ Wetherholt - Dick Howser Trophy Finalist - WDTV Sports