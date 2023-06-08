Fire crews get coal truck fire under control within minutes

(Facebook: Granville Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAIDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a coal truck fire in Monongalia County Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at Fort Martin Industrial Park in Maidsville at 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Granville Fire Department.

Crews from the GFD arrived on scene at 1:03 p.m. to a semi-truck with a fully-involved cab and began extinguishing the blaze.

The post says units on scene called the fire under control at 1:07 p.m., only four minutes after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and officials say the damage was contained to the truck cab and did not extend to the trailer.

Below are additional photos from the Granville Fire Department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
2 injured in shooting at Grafton Walmart, officials say
Authorities provide update on Memorial Day shooting at Grafton Walmart
Diogenes Chal Reyes
Man charged with stealing man’s identity to purchase iPad
Photo: West Virginia DNR
Clarksburg man wins lifetime fishing license
Bridgeport Market on Main
Market on Main in Bridgeport featuring 2 new stores

Latest News

Projected election results for Albright
Gov. Jim Justice
Plastic conversion facility coming to West Virginia, at least 40 new jobs anticipated
Diana Winzenreid was appointed by Republican Gov. Jim Justice to serve the 4th Delegate...
Diana Winzenreid sworn in as new West Virginia state GOP House member
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing