Fire crews get coal truck fire under control within minutes

MAIDSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a coal truck fire in Monongalia County Wednesday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the fire at Fort Martin Industrial Park in Maidsville at 12:57 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a social media post from the Granville Fire Department.

Crews from the GFD arrived on scene at 1:03 p.m. to a semi-truck with a fully-involved cab and began extinguishing the blaze.

The post says units on scene called the fire under control at 1:07 p.m., only four minutes after crews arrived on scene.

No injuries were reported in the fire, and officials say the damage was contained to the truck cab and did not extend to the trailer.

Below are additional photos from the Granville Fire Department:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.