Hazy, Cool End to the Week

Below average temperatures and increased smoke risk to close work week
By Michael Moranelli
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We have been monitoring the smoke conditions throughout the week, and it is looking like it will finally be our turn to see some of the heavier smoke that has been seen across the Eastern US. Currently, tomorrow is shaping up to be the worst day of the week in terms of smoke for NCWV. Conditions look to get poor starting late this evening and continue into the late morning hours tomorrow. Those vulnerable to poor air quality should take some precautions for at least the next two days to remain safe. In terms of the forecast, we expect to see a mix of sun and clouds to end the week and that will come with temperatures well below average that will improve over the weekend. Michael Moranelli has the details in your First Alert Forecast.

