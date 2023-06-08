Health expert provides tips on staying protected from wildfire smoke

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions across the U.S. remain at risk of inhaling potentially harmful air as wildfire smoke from Canada keeps rolling in, and now we’re seeing haziness roll into our region.

A big concern is how to protect people who struggle with asthma and other lung and heart issues.

So, WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok sat down with a health expert to get a better understanding on how to protect our loved ones during this time.

Steven Eshenaur, Health Officer at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, says although we’re not seeing drastic levels like in New York or Philadelphia, for example -- various areas throughout our region are in the moderate category for air quality.

So, he provides some tips on precautionary measures people with health issues can take.

“Limit strenuous activity such as push-mowing the lawn or running, biking, etc. …other physical activities that you would do outside,” Eshenaur said.

Pinchok asked “whenever we’re talking about smoke and smog in the air, do you think that can trigger a person with breathing issues more so than in a typical allergy season?”

Eshenaur responded, “Oh absolutely. These are very small particles in the air. There’s enough that you can see them in the air now that they really irritate the bronchioles of the lung and can cause additional asthmatic reactions or a spasm of those vessels and cause the breathing to be much worse in those that are susceptible.”

If the air quality gets worse, Eshenaur recommends trying to stay in-doors, wearing an N-95 mask-- and another thing you can do is get an air purifier.

If you would like to track the air quality where you live, you can visit this link.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.