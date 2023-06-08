Local business to donate Friday profits to Sgt. Cory Maynard’s family

A local business has plans to donate its Friday profits to the family of WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard, who was killed last week in the line of duty.
By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HURRICANE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While community members are showed their support in Mingo County at the funeral and procession for Sgt. Cory Maynard, people in other parts of region are stepping up to show their support from afar.

The Juice Box smoothie and juice bar is making efforts to support the Maynard family.

Shop owner Miranda Sook and staff have decided every dollar spent Friday, June 9 will go towards the family of Sgt. Cory Maynard, who was killed in the line of duty.

“They’re just such a nice, loving family. They have two kids, they’re just super, super sweet people,” Sook said.

Sook says Maynard’s wife has always supported her business, and she wants to return the support in their time of need.

“On Friday we’re giving back to a family who has been a number one customer since the day that we started this business,” said Sook. “She’s been a very loyal customer of ours, and we just love their family.”

The Juice Box is a small, family-owned business. A whole day’s worth of profits really counts, but they say giving it to Maynard’s family is a no-brainer.

“We thought about it, we could have split the profits down the middle, but we’re not trying to benefit from this at all,” said Sook. “We just want to help the family, and we would want other people to do the same for us.”

Sook says this is their way of giving back to the community, trying to stick together during heartbreak.

“These things can happen but you never expect them to happen, and like I’ve said it’s such a small community and where we know her so well, we felt like we needed to do it,” Sook said.

Both Juice Box locations are participating.

The Hurricane location is on Teays Valley road next to Wheelbilly bikes.

The Charleston location is on MacCorkle Avenue.

