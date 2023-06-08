Man charged with throwing propane tank at car several times

BELINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Belington man has been charged after troopers say he threw a propane tank at a car several times.

Troopers with the West Virginia State Police responded to an altercation on Hanging Rock Rd. on Wednesday, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers say the man, later identified as 50-year-old Brian Mayle, went to a neighbor’s home to fight another man. When they arrived on scene, he was standing in his neighbor’s driveway and was detained.

Mayle allegedly went to the home to locate someone he knew and got angry, and threw a block through his neighbor’s car window.

Court documents say the victim told troopers Mayle then found a 20 pound propane tank and used it to strike front window and hood and bust the back window of the car.

Troopers say Mayle then left the propane tank laying in the yard behind the car.

Mayle has been charged with assault and destruction of property. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

