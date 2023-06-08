One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was life-flighted to the hospital after a crash Wednesday morning in Randolph County.

According to a release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of US 33 and Rt. 151 for a two-car crash.

Deputies say investigators determined a Ford Escape was turning left onto US 33 and failed to yield right of way to a Toyota 4Runner. The Toyota was unable to stop before striking the driver’s side of the Ford.

The release says the driver of the Toyota was taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment, while the driver of the Ford was life-flighted to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Responding agencies to the crash include Randolph County EMS, Coalton Fire Department, Junior Fire Department, West Virginia State Police, HealthNet, and Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Below are additional photos from the RCSO:

