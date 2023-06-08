Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County

(WJHG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Marion County Quick Response Team & Harm Reduction issued a warning on Thursday that an overdose spike alert is in effect.

Officials say in the social media post below there have been three overdose incidents in the last 24 hours in Marion County.

Officials did not say the type of drug involved in the overdoses.

Officials say anyone who needs Narcan, tests strips or support can reach out to the Marion County QRT at 304-278-4025, Help4WV, the state’s addition helpline, at 844-435-7498, or Never Use Alone, the national overdose prevention lifeline, at 1-800-484-3731.

This is the first bad batch alert issued by the Marion County QRT & Harm Reduction this month. Four alerts were issued last month.

