Pipestem Falls added to West Virginia Waterfall Trail Map

PIPETEM, W.Va. (WVVA) - Governor Jim Justice recently announced nine new locations to the West Virginia Waterfall Trail.

“You can now explore 38 jaw-dropping waterfalls throughout the Mountain State,” said Justice.

One of those waterfalls is Pipestem Falls located in Summers County

“It’s been nice. It’s our own little place to cherish and now everybody else gets to cherish it as well. Just to sit here and listen to it. It’s its own type of music. It’s really great,” said Lodge Manager for Pipestem Resort Tara Pack.

With this piece of natural beauty being added to the waterfall trail, it shines a new light on what was once a hidden gem. The hope is this additional attention to this waterfall will translate into more tourism dollars flowing into this area.

“The outdoors, that’s why people are coming here. I love the whole waterfall trail concept. We’ve also got the Almost Heaven Swing up at the lake. So you can hit the waterfall trail, hit the Almost Heaven Swing, there’s lots of fun things to do,” said Executive Director for Explore Summers County, Rebecca Peterson.

Pipestem Falls is located right off of Route 20, making it one of the most accessible waterfalls in West Virginia.

“Most of the time you have to walk a trail to get to one of these waterfalls. How unique that someone who sees it on the side of the road can stop and walk a short little bit to go see a fall,” said Pack.

Pipestem falls is one of 38 waterfalls on the trail. If you visit 10 you get a waterfall wanderer water bottle, if you visit 20 you get a waterfall wanderer t-shirt. For more information visit wvtourism.com

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.