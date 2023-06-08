Plow truck among more than 20 items up for auction by City of Bridgeport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Following a successful auction earlier this year, the City of Bridgeport has placed another 21 items up for auction online, including a plow truck.

Other items included in the auction are portable recreational basketball hoops and wireless backup cameras.

“State law says you have to have an auction, and this is an auction on steroid,” said City Manager Brian Newton. “In the old days, you held an auction and maybe five people would show up. This is open to anyone.”

In the last auction, there were three big ticket items, including two used Bridgeport Police Department Harley Davidson motorcycles and an ambulance with a blown motor. A 2015 model sold for $9,100 and a 2007 model went for $7,000. The ambulance went for $66,000.

“This service is apparently subscribed well by the public and other municipals. I know the ambulance went to another municipal so not only are they posting items for sale here, but many of the smaller cities are buying from the larger cities,” Newton said. “I think you may see that going on, particularly with some of the larger priced items. That could be the case with the plow truck. If a smaller town or a community needs a plow truck, or even an individual out there, this is a way to get one fast if you need it and cannot afford a new one.”

There are a total of 21 items that are for sale by the City of Bridgeport, according to GovDeals, the website the items are listed on.

The auction ends at 7 p.m. on June 14.

