Projected election results for Albright

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The project election results are in for the Town of Albright.

Below are the projected election results:

Mayor Brian Snyder, 8

Recorder Jane Stanton, 8

City Council Robert Volk, 5 Linda Miller, 6 Darla Busselman, 2 Terry Wiles, 7 Paul Hart, 6



All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races. All of the races were unopposed.

