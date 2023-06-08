Projected election results for Albright
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The project election results are in for the Town of Albright.
Below are the projected election results:
- Mayor
- Brian Snyder, 8
- Recorder
- Jane Stanton, 8
- City Council
- Robert Volk, 5
- Linda Miller, 6
- Darla Busselman, 2
- Terry Wiles, 7
- Paul Hart, 6
All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races. All of the races were unopposed.
