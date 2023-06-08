Projected election results for Albright

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The project election results are in for the Town of Albright.

Below are the projected election results:

  • Mayor
    • Brian Snyder, 8
  • Recorder
    • Jane Stanton, 8
  • City Council
    • Robert Volk, 5
    • Linda Miller, 6
    • Darla Busselman, 2
    • Terry Wiles, 7
    • Paul Hart, 6

All of the names in bold are the winners of their respective races. All of the races were unopposed.

