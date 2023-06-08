STATE TEAMS: Class AA Softball All-State Team announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class AA Softball All-State teams were announced earlier today - take a look at the 12 players selected from NCWV:

1ST TEAM:

P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln

IF – Courtney Boggs, Lewis County

2ND TEAM:

IF – Charlie Johnson, Liberty

IF – Adisson Heath, Lewis County

OF – Alyssa Dunn, RCB

C – Katelyn Cooper, Philip Barbour

U – Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour

HONORABLE MENTION:

Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour

Alexis Williams, Lincoln

Avery Childers, RCB

Gina Alvaro, RCB

Audrey Tobesman, Fairmont Senior

Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!

