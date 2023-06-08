STATE TEAMS: Class AA Softball All-State Team announced
12 athletes selected from NCWV high schools.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class AA Softball All-State teams were announced earlier today - take a look at the 12 players selected from NCWV:
1ST TEAM:
P – Delaney Haller, Lincoln
IF – Courtney Boggs, Lewis County
2ND TEAM:
IF – Charlie Johnson, Liberty
IF – Adisson Heath, Lewis County
OF – Alyssa Dunn, RCB
C – Katelyn Cooper, Philip Barbour
U – Avery McDaniel, Philip Barbour
HONORABLE MENTION:
Katie Kennedy, Philip Barbour
Alexis Williams, Lincoln
Avery Childers, RCB
Gina Alvaro, RCB
Audrey Tobesman, Fairmont Senior
Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.