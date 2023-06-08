STATE TEAMS: Class A Softball All-State Team revealed

11 players chosen from NCWV.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class A All-State Softball Team has been revealed - here are the players selected from North Central West Virginia:

1ST TEAM

IF – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County

OF – Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated

2ND TEAM

P – Makenna Curran, Doddridge County- Captain

IF – Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County

IF – Hope Woods, Souh Harrison

IF – Layla Smith, Gilmer

C – Jayci Gray, Ritchie County

HONORABLE MENTION

Abby Kelley, Doddridge County

Isabella Holtz, Doddridge County

Paige Shaffer, Tucker County

Darren Loughridge, Webster County

Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!

