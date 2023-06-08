STATE TEAMS: Class A Softball All-State Team revealed
11 players chosen from NCWV.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Class A All-State Softball Team has been revealed - here are the players selected from North Central West Virginia:
1ST TEAM
IF – Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County
OF – Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated
2ND TEAM
P – Makenna Curran, Doddridge County- Captain
IF – Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County
IF – Hope Woods, Souh Harrison
IF – Layla Smith, Gilmer
C – Jayci Gray, Ritchie County
HONORABLE MENTION
Abby Kelley, Doddridge County
Isabella Holtz, Doddridge County
Paige Shaffer, Tucker County
Darren Loughridge, Webster County
Congratulations to everyone selected from WDTV Sports!
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.