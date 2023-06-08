Teen sentenced in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager received the maximum sentenced on Thursday of 11 years in jail in connection to the death of a 14-year-old girl in August of 2021.

In April, Chrishaun Coller, 16, pled guilty to two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of involuntary manslaughter.

Da’nija Miller, 14, was found in August of 2021 by Kanawha County deputies with a gunshot wound after responding to a shots fired incident along Ryan Drive in Kanawha County.

officials say Coller and Miller were at the house along Ryan Drive with some friends when detectives say Coller fired a gun outside toward the home.

At first, police ruled the shooting death as accidental but charged Collar a short time later.

Miller, who had just begun her freshman year at Capital High School, passed away after being transported to the hospital.

Miller’s mother spoke at Wednesday’s sentencing saying in part, “What did you attempt to do something with her a week before. I just ask today he gets the max on every sentence because I know this was not an accident. You intentionally killed my child.”

In response, Coller said, “I never meant for anything to happen like this. I would never put Da’nija’s life in danger and all of this was a mistake, and I’m very sorry. I pray for their family every night and for my forgiveness.”

Once he turns 18, Collar will appear in court for a resentencing hearing.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.