Ukrainian refugee recounts journey to West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been nearly a year and a half since the war in Ukraine started.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February of last year, the Sudarenko family along with millions of others had to flee.

“My family has to leave Ukraine -- has to leave Donetsk because if they don’t, I may never see them again...”

Vitalli Sudarenko is a husband, a father to 3 children, and a truck driver. He was working in Poland when he heard about the invasion.

Vitalli made plans with his wife Lena to meet in Latvia, a country hundreds of miles away. The family wouldn’t be reunited for months, all while trying to avoid the war.

“[I] was out of Ukraine and when the war came, [I] call Lena, and [my] heart was really broken because [I] cannot be with [my] family at that time,” said Sudarenko.

A journey that could normally be done in about a day took more than a week by busses and by foot during the cold of winter.

Vitalli kept vlogs and Facetimed his family to stay updated with how each other was doing.

After reuniting in Latvia, they lived in Poland for 9 months. During that time, a friend in the U.S. reached out to them.

Sarita Robinson was a missionary in Ukraine for nearly a decade. She helped establish the church the Sudarenko family is a part of.

“For me they’re not just refugees, they’re family,” said Robinson.

Robinson has been getting help from Uniting for Ukraine a program to help refugees through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Now, the Sudarenkos, along with other families, are being housed with the help of local United Methodist churches.

Sudarenko says it was because of God that he was able to see his family again and he prays for the rest of the people who are suffering because of this war.

“In Ukraine there’s nothing there for me. My family is with me here. My family is my home,” said Sudarenko.

Sudarenko says he appreciates how the community here in West Virginia has been very welcoming of his family since arriving this past January.

They still worry for their homeland, but can now recover safely from the chaos of the past year.

“The first thing that comes to my mind is they’re safe, they can look forward, they don’t have to be fearful, but plan actually for the future,” said Robinson.

