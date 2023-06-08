Wetherholt selected as finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Joins 4 other finalists - winner announced June 15.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, JJ Wetherholt was named as one of the five finalists for the Dick Howser Trophy by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Wetherholt has recently finished the greatest offensive season in West Virginia Baseball history, batting .449 to lead the nation along with 24 double, 2 triples, 16 home runs, 67 runs scored, 60 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases.

He has already received plenty of accolades this year - including the Big 12 Player of the Year, a Collegiate Baseball first-team All-American, and is a first-team Academic All-American by College Sports Communicators.

He joins ex-Mountaineer pitcher Alex Manoah as one of only two WVU players to ever reach the finals for the Dick Howser Trophy.

He will face competition from four player - Dylan Crews from LSU, Paul Skenes from LSU, Rhett Lowder from Wake Forest, and Jac Caglianone from Florida to win the trophy.

The winner will be announced next Thursday, June 15th, on MLB Network at 10:00 AM EST, as part of the festivities surrounding the 76th NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

