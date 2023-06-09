Canadian wildfire smoke clearing; multiple rounds of rain begin Sunday

The rain will hopefully curb our recent drought conditions.
By Kayla Smith
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Smoke conditions have significantly improved for a lot of the northeastern United States today. In West Virginia, our concentrations are about the same as they have been, but will decrease through Saturday as a low-pressure system approaches from the west. That system will also bring us rain by Sunday, and will stay parked over the Great Lakes for much of next week, keeping precipitation chances alive. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

