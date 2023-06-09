Clarksburg welcomes 31 new citizens at naturalization ceremony

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, 31 new U.S. citizens came together for a naturalization ceremony.

The ceremony was held at the United States Post Office in Clarksburg.

Some of them have been waiting years to become citizens, and the process for it was vigorous.

They had to complete and pass an exam, write an essay, and do an interview.

Brouj Douglas came to the United States four years ago from Saudi Arabia.

She said she’s excited to be able to vote and have a say in the government.

“It makes me so excited,” Douglas said. “I feel honored that this country has welcomed me to be one of their citizens, and now I’m actually one of them too.”

Bastian Rodrigo came to the United States in 2014 from Sri Lanka. He got his green card when he came but had to wait 5 years to apply for U.S. citizenship.

He said he’s thrilled today because he worked so hard for this moment, and he’s proud to finally be a U.S. citizen.

“I took this journey very serious because I was so happy to become a U.S. citizen since I’m working for the people of America here as a pastor for all the people,” Rodrigo said.

Irene Keeley is the senior United States district judge. She said people don’t realize new citizens take an extremely hard test with 100 questions on it, and passing it is quite an achievement for them.

“They have worked so hard so become American citizens, and I know that they will contribute very significantly and successfully to the future of our country,” Keeley said.

