Dozens of waters stocked with catfish, WVDNR says

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the recent locations where catfish was stocked.

A total of 28 waters were recently stocked, the WVDNR says.

The following waters were stocked between May 31 and June 2:

Anawalt Lake

Anderson Lake

Babcock State Park Lake

Barboursville Lake

Berwind Lake

Cedar Creek State Park Lake

Charles Fork Lake

Chief Logan S.P. Pond

Conaway Run Lake

Coonskin Park Pond

Coopers Rock Lake

Deegan Lake

Frozen Camp (Right Fork)

Hinkle Lake

Hurricane Lake

Laurel Lake

Little Beaver State Park Lake

Logan County Airport Pond

Mason Lake

Moncove Lake

Mountwood Lake

North Bend State Park Pond

Pendleton Lake

Plum Orchard Lake

Rollins Lake

Teter Creek Lake

Tracy Lake

Wirt County Farm Pond

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and a valid form of identification. Licenses can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.

In addition to the above catfish stockings, trout were stocked in North Fork South Branch, Shavers Fork (Upper Section) and South Branch (Catch and Release).

Trout stocking will resume for two weeks during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. A trout stamp is needed while fishing for trout.

