Dozens of waters stocked with catfish, WVDNR says

(WAFB)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced the recent locations where catfish was stocked.

A total of 28 waters were recently stocked, the WVDNR says.

The following waters were stocked between May 31 and June 2:

  • Anawalt Lake
  • Anderson Lake
  • Babcock State Park Lake
  • Barboursville Lake
  • Berwind Lake
  • Cedar Creek State Park Lake
  • Charles Fork Lake
  • Chief Logan S.P. Pond
  • Conaway Run Lake
  • Coonskin Park Pond
  • Coopers Rock Lake
  • Deegan Lake
  • Frozen Camp (Right Fork)
  • Hinkle Lake
  • Hurricane Lake
  • Laurel Lake
  • Little Beaver State Park Lake
  • Logan County Airport Pond
  • Mason Lake
  • Moncove Lake
  • Mountwood Lake
  • North Bend State Park Pond
  • Pendleton Lake
  • Plum Orchard Lake
  • Rollins Lake
  • Teter Creek Lake
  • Tracy Lake
  • Wirt County Farm Pond

All anglers 15 years and older are required to have a West Virginia fishing license and a valid form of identification. Licenses can be purchased at 175 retail locations across the state or online at WVfish.com.

In addition to the above catfish stockings, trout were stocked in North Fork South Branch, Shavers Fork (Upper Section) and South Branch (Catch and Release).

Trout stocking will resume for two weeks during the weeks of Oct. 16 and Oct. 23. A trout stamp is needed while fishing for trout.

