BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Brandielee Baker with the Code 9 Project joined First at 4 on Friday.

She talked about what Code 9 is, techniques taught in mental trainings for first responders, and working with departments across the state.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.