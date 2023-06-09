First at 4 Forum: Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robin with the Lewis-Upshur Animal Control Facility joined First at 4 on Friday.

She brought Gertrude, an older Plott Hound who has had a hard life, with her and talked about if she will need any special care being an older dog.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

