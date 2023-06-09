Globally broadcasted radio show coming to downtown Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A live recording of a globally broadcasted radio show will be coming to West Virginia for the first time in August.

For nearly 40 years, Mountain Stage has been the home of live music on public radio and can be heard every week on more than 280 stations around the world.

Mountain Stage with Kathy Mattea is recorded in front of a live studio audience and features performances from seasoned legends and emerging stars in a wide variety of genres.

On Sunday, August 27 at 7 p.m., Mountain Stage will be at the Robinson Grand in downtown Clarksburg, featuring several performances, including Tony Trischka’s EarlJam, the Jason Carter Band, and The Watson Twins.

“Having Mountain Stage at the Robinson Grand is a dream come true,” said Jason Young, program manager at The Robinson Grand. “We are thankful that they agreed to visit our incredible venue and that The Cultural Foundation [of Harrison County] agreed to support their visit.”

Tickets for Mountain Stage are on sale now starting at $35. All tickets can be purchased online here or by calling the Robinson Grand ticketing center at (855)-773-6283.

