Jeff Scott Carpenter, 52, an ambitious and creative spirit, was born on December 5, 1970, in Warren, OH, and passed away in the comfort of his home on June 8, 2023. He lived with his loving family in Buckhannon, where he was a cherished member of the community and an active member of the Way of Holiness Church. Jeff will always be remembered for his loyalty, humor, and unwavering love for his family. As it is written in Matthew 25:23 “His Lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”

Jeff’s life was marked by an unwavering work ethic, employed as an HVAC technician at Stonewall Resort. His passions extended beyond his career, as he was known as “Mr. Fix it” for his love of working on cars and tackling various projects. Jeff’s creativity and love for the outdoors often found him fishing and driving through the winding country roads of Wild and Wonderful West Virginia. Above all, spending time with his family was what mattered most to Jeff.

He is survived by his wife, Penney Carpenter; his sons: Devin (Erin) Carpenter and Logan (Kaleigh) Carpenter; two grandchildren on-the-way; his sisters: Renee (Jeff) Miller, Keena (Bud) Sanders, Sherry Berkenstock, and Benetta (Paul) Deynzer; his sister-in-law, Donna Carpenter; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Carpenter; his father, Bennie Carpenter; and his brother, Rick Carpenter.

Family and friends will gather from 1 - 2 p.m. at the Way of Holiness Church located at 2337 Old Weston Road in Buckhannon on Sunday, June 11, 2023, A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Jerry Murrell officiating.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Jeff Scott Carpenter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

