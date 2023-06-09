Lane closure on I-79 in Harrison Co. expected to create major delays

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A lane closure both northbound and southbound on I-79 is expected to create major delays.

The West Virginia Division of Highways says the lane closure will be at mile marker 110 in Lost Creek beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, June 12.

Officials say the lanes will remain closed at all times until work is completed on the interstate bridges.

Major delays are expected, and officials say to plan ahead and allow additional time for commutes.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

