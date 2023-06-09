Man accused of killing WVSP trooper waives preliminary hearing

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man accused of killing a West Virginia State trooper and seriously injuring another man waived his preliminary hearing Friday morning.

Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of WVSP trooper Cory Maynard. (wsaz)

On Tuesday, Timothy Kennedy’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to the Mingo County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Kennedy, 29, of Matewan, is accused of shooting and killing Sgt. Cory Maynard in an ambush-style attack on Friday, June 2.

West Virginia State Police trooper Sgt. Cory Maynard was shot and killed Friday afternoon in what appears to be an ambush-type situation in the Beech Creek area,

Maynard was responding to a call for shots fired along Beech Creek Road near Matewan.

West Virginia State Police say Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, of Matewan, is in serious but stable condition after Kennedy shot him with a rifle.

West Virginia State Police have identified the man injured in a shooting in Mingo County. A responding Trooper was shot and killed. (WSAZ)

Kennedy has been charged with first-degree murder for pulling the trigger on Sgt. Cory Maynard, according to WVSP.

On Wednesday, family, friends, members of law enforcement, and the community gathered to honor trooper Maynard’s legacy at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia.

Remembering WVSP Sgt. Cory Maynard

Family, friends, members of law enforcement and the community gathered to say a final farewell to Sgt. Cory Maynard. (WYMT)

Family, friends, members of law enforcement, and the community gathered Wednesday, June 7, at Mingo Central High School in Delbarton, West Virginia to say a final farewell to Sgt. Cory Maynard.

Troopers say the motive for the shooting is unknown and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Kennedy was previously denied bond.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.