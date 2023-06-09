Man leads officers on chase after stealing truck, police say

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County man has been charged after officers say he stole a truck and led them on a chase.

Officials made officers in Barbour County aware of a stolen truck that was traveling on Talbot Rd. that had just been stolen from Coalton Pumpkintown Rd. in Randolph County on Thursday, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers say they then found the truck, being driven by 60-year-old Joseph Meadows, of Mabie, traveling down Audra Park Rd.

When officers tried to pull over Meadows, he allegedly fled from them and drove through a wire gate, causing a “significant” amount of damage to the truck.

The truck came to a stop, and officers say Meadows fled on foot for a short distance until he was detained.

Court documents say Meadows told EMS workers that responded to the scene that he “had just consumed 3 or 4 beers.” Officers also said they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Meadows has been charged with grand larceny in Randolph County and fleeing in a vehicle while DUI in Barbour County. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $65,000 bond.

