Martin “Marty” Levin, 78, of Bridgeport, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2023. He was born in Jersey City, NJ, on April 25, 1945, a son of the late Emanuel and Florence (Goldman) Levin. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Christine D. (Barnes) Levin, whom he married April 25, 1982. Also surviving are his son, David Levin and his wife Marisal, and their daughters, Savannah and Sydney, of Coral Springs, FL. Marty also leaves behind his step-daughter, Melissa Davoli of Raleigh, NC., whom he helped raise from age 13. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Susan Stein. Marty was a graduate of Rutgers University, where he received a Bachelors Degree in Psychology. From there, Marty achieved a Masters Degree in Psychology from the University of Akron. Marty spent the early years of his career as a Clinical Psychologist for Summit Center, before embarking on a career in private practice. In 1996, Marty opened Levin & Associates where he spent two decades helping individuals with a myriad of mental health issues. Marty was an avid sports-fan-addict of the Boston Celtics and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his younger years he enjoyed cycling, running, and tennis, while he spent the last forty years of his life golfing every chance he got. Condolences to the Levin Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com Cremation Services provided by Burnside Funeral Home.

