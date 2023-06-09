Morgantown mourns loss of beloved police officer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Morgantown community and beyond honor and remember the legacy of Officer Zane Breakiron.

Early Saturday morning Breakiron was killed in a car crash.

He had been with the department for almost seven years.

A mentee of Breakiron, Brittany Sharps, was in disbelief when her mother shared the heartbreaking news.

“Hey, something happened to Zane, um, Officer Breakiron. Something happened to him. I was like, no, that’s ridiculous that didn’t happen, what are you talking about?,” Sharps said.

When she saw the news herself, she couldn’t stop crying.

Sharps met Breakiron during a ride along for her Public Safety program at MTEC. After that she knew she was destined to follow in his footsteps and become a cop.

“When we met, he was like, hey, how are you doing? He was always smiling. He was never mad or anything like that. You could never be mad around him or upset. He was always smiling,” she explained.

Sharps added one of the things about Breakiron that stood out to her was his love for helping others.

She plans to take the knowledge; he gave her and never forget his legacy and the humanity he showed to everyone he met.

“Carrying that forward is the mentality that you can talk to anybody make your impact know. It’s not always big and scary be willing to talk to anyone about anything,” she explained.

When Sharps finishes school and eventually the academy, she hopes to return to Morgantown and serve the community she loves.

