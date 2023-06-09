Record turnout expected for annual Derek Hotsinpiller 5K

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A record turnout is expected for the 13th annual Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K.

The race, which is named in honor of the late US Marshal Derek Hotsinpiller and the entire law enforcement community, is scheduled to begin promptly at 8:30 a.m. at the Bridgeport City Park.

All proceeds benefit the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation.

“We are so ready for it to get here,” Ashley Hotsinpiller said. “I said to Dustin, it’s almost like planning for Christmas. You put all that work into it and it’s that anticipation that builds up. We are thrilled and excited because we have some great momentum going right now.”

All signs are pointing to a record crowd Saturday. Ashley, who is also the race coordinator, said as of Tuesday, 910 runners have signed up and her goal of 1,000 is well in sight by the time race day gets here.

“We typically do get a good amount who register the day of,” Ashley said. “Last year in the rain we got just shy of 100 people who registered on race day.

“People can still register online up until race day. There are a couple Marshals, services officers, friends throughout the country that we know are still waiting to sign up so it could happen before we have race day.”

In addition to having the most-ever runners, Saturday will also see more booths, food trucks and expected spectators.

The 5K is also an event that tries to include something new every year. One thing Ashley is excited about debuting this year is runners bibs for runners who will be participating virtually.

“We sent out runners bibs for our virtual runner, we hadn’t done that in the past,” she said. “I’ve re-designed the bibs a little bit so they are more thin blue line themed and they have a dedicated spot on there for someone they are going to be running in honor of.”

This also marks the first year the James and Derek Hotsinpiller Memorial Foundation has the foundation status.

Since its inception the organization has awarded more than 50 scholarships to area high school seniors and college students who are pursuing careers in law enforcement and criminal justice. The scholarships will remain a vital part of the foundation but now they can also help out in other law enforcement-related areas.

“This is re-setting the clock for us,” Ashley said. “We fund raise and fundraise for the scholarship fund and it’s doing great and it’s still part of the foundation, but this allows us to help when circumstances come up whether it be line of duty deaths, whether it be training, helping with K-9 needs, equipment, training.”

Click here to register or find out more information about the Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.