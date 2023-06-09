Robert “Bob” Elwood Harold, 100, of Clarksburg, entered into the gates of Heaven on June 3, 2023, at 12:25 pm. at the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility. He was born August 2, 1922, in Harrisville, a son of the late Bertha V. (Garton) Harold and George L. Harold. On February 21, 2020, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia Sue Harold, whom he married on February 20, 1951. He is survived by a son, Rob Harold and his companion, Regina Mealey of Bridgeport; two grandsons, Robert Jeremy Harold and his wife Brittany, and great-grandchildren Adalyn and Luke; and Keith Andrew Harold and his wife Shelby, and great-grandson Dawson. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends, and a special pet Molly. Bob was also preceded in death by a son, Stefan Marc Harold and daughter-in-law, Debra S. Harold. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by his brother, Paul A Harold, and his sister, Jean Harold Davis. Bob graduated from Harrisville High School in 1940. He enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1943, and was stationed at Murrells Inlet, SC, assigned to a Crash Boat detail, where he assisted in the rescue of crew and salvage of planes that had been forced down. Later he served at Guam and Saipan. He then went on to West Virginia University majoring in Physical Education. He was on the Cross-Country Track Team and Wrestling Team, lettering in both. He graduated in 1950. Bob married Patricia Sue Richmond in 1951 and they settled in Harrisville for a few years. They lived in Grantsville before settling in the Clarksburg area in the early sixties. Bob enjoyed the remodeling of their home in Liberty Addition and later as they built a new home in West Milford near Pat’s sister, Jean Arthur. Well into his nineties you would often see him on a ladder painting or fixing something. Bob was the founder of the Clarksburg Pee Wee Wrestling team and carried on the program for several years. He was a member of the VFW Post 573 and Commander in 1977. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 13. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed WVU sports, family get togethers, going to church, reading the Bible and just being with his family. In his later years, he enjoyed camping trips and traveling to Florida and back with his son Rob in the semi. The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors and staff of the West Virginia Veterans Nursing Facility for their wonderful care during his stay. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, on Monday from 4-8 p.m., where services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with Pastor Robert Shingleton presiding. Interment will follow at the IOOF Cemetery in Harrisville, where Military Funeral Honors will be accorded by the Harrison County Honor Guard. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.