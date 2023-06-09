Rock band ‘38 Special’ performing in Clarksburg

The southern rock band 38 Special will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, June 9.
The southern rock band 38 Special will perform at the Clarksburg Amphitheater on Friday, June 9.(City Parks of Clarksburg)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A chart-topping southern rock band will be performing in Clarksburg on Friday night.

38 Special’s performance at the Clarksburg Amphitheater will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9 with opening band Ducain.

Most people associate 38 Special with hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Since 1976, 38 Special has released 15 albums.

Ducain is a West Virginia band that received its inspiration from legendary bands like Lynyard Skynard and The Rolling Stones.

Very few reserved seats remain for the event and can be purchased for $55. General admission seating is also still available and can be purchased for $45.

Click here to purchase tickets.

PRIOR COVERAGE FROM APRIL 5, 2023: Rock band ‘38 Special’ to perform in Clarksburg

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dani in princess dress.
Community rallies together after young girl was kicked out of a movie theater for dancing and singing
smoke forecast
Air quality becomes a growing concern for WV
Fire crews get coal truck fire under control within minutes
Brian Mayle
Man charged with throwing propane tank at car several times
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County
One life-flighted after crash in Randolph County

Latest News

Overdose spike alert issued in Marion County
Record turnout expected for annual Derek Hotsinpiller 5K
WVU robotics team wins international competition
FILE PHOTO of 2022's Derek Hotsinpiller Fallen Stars 5K
Record turnout expected for annual Derek Hotsinpiller 5K
Bowden Hatchery
WVDNR: 2023 Bowden Hatchery Fishing Derby canceled