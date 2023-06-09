Rock band ‘38 Special’ performing in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A chart-topping southern rock band will be performing in Clarksburg on Friday night.

38 Special’s performance at the Clarksburg Amphitheater will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9 with opening band Ducain.

Most people associate 38 Special with hits like “Hold On Loosely,” “Rockin’ Into the Night,” “Caught Up in You,” “Fantasy Girl,” “If I’d Been the One,” “Back Where You Belong,” “Chain Lightnin’,” “Second Chance,” and more.

Since 1976, 38 Special has released 15 albums.

Ducain is a West Virginia band that received its inspiration from legendary bands like Lynyard Skynard and The Rolling Stones.

Very few reserved seats remain for the event and can be purchased for $55. General admission seating is also still available and can be purchased for $45.

