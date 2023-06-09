Smoke Conditions to Improve this Weekend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Throughout the week we have been giving continuous updates on the Canadian wildfire smoke that has been affecting the US. From poor air quality to low visibilities across the east coast, NCWV has only seen as bad as hazy skies and slightly poor air quality, nothing similar to New York or Philadelphia however. We do expect to see some of the worst conditions NCWV will experience with this situation throughout the day today and continuing tomorrow. The good news is as upper-level winds start to shift, conditions across the country look to improve by the end of the weekend. Michael Moranelli has the details on what is expected for our air the next two days as well as a look at your weekend forecast.

