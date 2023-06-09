Wildfire haze set to increase Friday and Saturday; rain makes a return next week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A shift in winds is expected to bring more wildfire smoke to West Virginia for Friday and the beginning of Saturday. As of writing, there are no air quality alerts in effect or set to go into effect in West Virginia (besides at the far tip of the eastern panhandle), but we will update if that changes. Another wind shift on Saturday will likely carry all smoke out of our area. A low-pressure system from the west is expected to bring us rain as early as Sunday night, but more confidently on Monday. This system will hopefully linger and keep precipitation chances alive through next week, which would help curb the mild drought conditions we have been facing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

